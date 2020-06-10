What about COVID can cause strokes in people?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Some of the largest medical centers in the Northeast are reporting a new phenomenon: Some COVID-19 patients are dying of strokes.

Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City recently published a case report in the New England Journal of Medicine, in which it is documented that a handful of COVID-19 patients are experiencing new onset symptoms of large vessel ischemic stroke, which is the deadliest kind of stroke.

Approximately 5% of all hospitalized patients in Wuhan, China, the global pandemic’s suspected origin site, displayed “incidence of stroke,” according to a retrospective study cited in the report.

Typically, more than 70% of all strokes occur over the age of 65.

Dr. Mohamad Chmayssani, MD, a neurologist with Baptist Lyerly Neurosurgery, said a number of factors can contribute to the formation of blood clots, which is a leading cause of stroke.

“In general, when someone gets an infection -- which could be anything from a simple urinary tract infection to full-blown pneumonia -- the blood becomes thicker and prone to forming clots,” said Chmayssani, who specializes in neurocritical care at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

“With COVID-19 patients, doctors have noticed that the propensity for forming clots is out of proportion to what other diseases have shown," he said. "A lot of these clots are primarily impacting the lungs and kidneys.”

While Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville has not had any cases of COVID-19 patients presenting with stroke, according to Chmayssani, the medical center has instituted a new protocol when treating symptomatic patients.

“When these patients are admitted, we measure certain blood markers, and if the markers are high enough, we start the patient on potent blood thinners to prevent clots from forming,” he said.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Colorado Denver are looking into the repurposing of tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) for use in COVID-19 patients. Their findings were recently published in the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery.

Tissue plasminogen activator is the only FDA-approved treatment for a stroke caused by a blood clot, and ithas been routinely used in treating life-threatening heart attacks and lung clots, Chmayssani said.