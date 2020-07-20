Should I wear a mask? Short answer: YES! Do it for yourself, and for others

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

You can’t go wrong by grabbing a mask before heading out of your home. With the news of mandatory masks in Jacksonville, it’s more important than ever to understand when and where to wear your mask.

“Research shows that individuals who are asymptomatic -- meaning not displaying symptoms -- can still be carriers of COVID-19,” said Dr. Elizabeth Ransom, executive vice president and chief physician executive at Baptist Health. “Because the virus typically spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing or talking, wearing a mask or cloth face covering can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Should you wear a mask? (Baptist Health.)

If you’re looking to add to your collection of masks, try a no sew T-shirt mask.

Baptist Health wants to help keep our community informed about COVID-19. For more information, visit covid19.baptistjax.com. For questions about COVID-19 symptoms, call 904.302.5050