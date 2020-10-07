LPGA pro credits proper eye hygiene as key to her success

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There are many reasons why professional golfer Amelia Lewis has had a successful career, but there might not be a more important one than her eyesight.

“My eyes are my livelihood – my ability to see clearly outdoors is what makes or breaks my performance," Lewis said. "I switched from a reusable contact lens to a daily disposable lens because I started to feel discomfort. My doctor told me that eyes can sometimes create resistance to a lens, which was why I switched to a daily disposable lens to stay at the top of my game. Now, I start every day with a fresh pair of contact lenses to make sure my eyes are clear from particles out on the course.”

Maintaining good eye hygiene -- it really does make all the difference.

Lewis has earned 10 top-10 finishes and 17 top-15 results on the LPGA and Ladies European Tours since she turned professional in 2010.

Here are some ways for you to perform good eye hygiene if you wear contact lenses.

Have some that are comfortable in order to avoid behaviors such as rubbing the eyes, using eye drops or adjusting/moving the contact lenses.

Wash your hands before touching your lenses. Seven out of 10 American report washing their hands or using disinfectant more frequently due to COVID-19.

Use fresh contact solution each day and night.

Get the correct solution for your lenses.

Take your lenses out overnight.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, consider going to a lens with UV protection and blue-light filtering, such as ACUVUE.

Get an eye exam and have a discussion with your doctor about the lens options that best suit your lifestyle.

For more information about the importance of eye health and all the ways to maintain the best habits with contact lenses, click or tap here -- and tune in to a future segment Oct. 21 that will feature Lewis and Jacksonville-based optometrist Jay Harrelson.