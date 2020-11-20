Weekend plans? This vintage market offers farmhouse finds, home decor and more

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for something fresh to do this weekend? How about checking out a vintage market?

After all, it’s the journey -- not just the destination. You could drive to the rural side of Jacksonville with a friend or two, and savor the country roads along the way.

The semiannual event, hosted by Diamond in the Rust, is at Diamond D Ranch.

It’s set for the following times and dates:

-- Friday, Nov. 20; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-- Saturday, Nov. 21; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-- Sunday, Nov. 22; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Not sure what to expect? Event organizers provided some encouragement: “Bring your friends and come shop some of the South’s favorite vendors, located in our beautiful barns pavilions and under the shaded oak hammocks. Come discover your newest fall finds.”

There will be “one of a kind pickins,’” such as vintage treasures, farmhouse finds, home décor, re-loved furniture, handcrafted items, unique relics and gifts, antiques, tasty treats and more.

The show is a different sort of shopping experience that’s not available every weekend. Event organizers say you shouldn’t skip out. Perhaps you can even get some holiday shopping done.

Learn more by clicking or tapping here, or watch the video, above.