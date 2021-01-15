Which COVID-19 test is best?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

You’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Now what?

While the virus has been dominating headlines, the path to positive (or negative) can still be confusing for those who need to get tested. Are all tests the same, or does one stand out above the rest?

Two of the most common testing options are the PCR test and the antigen test, both of which are typically administered through a nasal swab.

Dr. Elizabeth Ransom, executive vice president and chief physician officer of Baptist Health, outlines the differences between the two in the infographic below.

PCR test vs. antigen test. (Baptist Health)

Ransom said above all else, if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, you should isolate to protect yourself and your loved ones, regardless of a test result.

If you decide to get tested, it’s OK to start with an antigen test and then proceed to get a PCR test if you develop symptoms, even if your antigen test was negative.

Criteria for testing may vary by location. A full list of testing sites in Jacksonville is available at jaxready.com/covidtesting.

Baptist Health currently only offers COVID-19 testing for patients prior to surgery or a procedure who have a physician order. For more information on Baptist Health’s response to the pandemic, please visit the COVID-19 information center. For questions about COVID-19 symptoms, call 904-302-5050.