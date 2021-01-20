This simple task can make a huge impact on eye health

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s no denying that many of us are spending a lot more time with digital devices in front of us -- especially kids who are now using them for school.

With that comes eye strain, and it can manifest in many different ways: headaches, dry eyes, tired eyes.

“I just ask every patient, do your eyes tire out before you’ve actually finished the task that you’re doing? Or do you feel like you just need to close your eyes? Does your vision go in and out of focus when you’re on your device? Those are all signs that you’re suffering from digital eye strain and fatigue,” said Dr. Monica Brown.

Dr. Charissa Lee, with Johnson and Johnson, and Brown, an optometrist, suggested there’s one thing that can help to relieve the strain on eyes when on any kind of digital device: the 20-20-20 rule.

“Every 20 minutes, look at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds,” Lee said. “Don’t forget to blink. Those can keep your eyes comfortable.”

“Have your child look out the window, or look down a hallway,” Brown said. “That muscle -- the focus is so tight. Help them relax that so it doesn’t become a permanent thing in their vision.”

Both doctors recommended getting a yearly comprehensive exam, because there are more than 270 medical conditions that an eye exam can detect.

“Just because you’re seeing fine doesn’t mean that your eyes are necessarily healthy,” Lee said.

Ultimately, being proactive in taking care of your eye health is what both doctors said is crucial.

