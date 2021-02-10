Video: How long does COVID-19 immunity protect you from reinfection?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’ve had COVID-19, you may be wondering how long your protection from reinfection lasts.

The virus and science are both new, so many experts -- and members of the public -- still have questions when it comes to COVID-19 immunity.

Scientists don’t know exactly how long natural immunity (which occurs after an infection) lasts for COVID-19. However, current evidence does suggest that getting the virus again is uncommon in the first 90 days after infection.

Dr. Elizabeth Ransom, executive vice president and chief physician executive at Baptist Health, shares what we know (and don’t know) about the duration of immunity from the COVID-19 vaccine.

