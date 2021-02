The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The terms “acid” and “base” are defined by a pH scale, ranging from 0-14. Seven is neutral. Have you thought much about those words when it comes to your overall health?

pH levels are something to consider, said Dr. Ahmad Nooristani, the CEO of Balance 7.

Watch the video above to learn from Nooristani about acidosis, why people should care about acids and bases -- and the reasons why a healthy, balanced diet, along with exercise, just might help you.