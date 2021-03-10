Here’s how you can be 100% ready for the Players Championship weekend

We’re willing to bet you are totally ready for the Players Championship weekend -- it’s a big one.
If you’re nodding yes, we bet you’ll appreciate decking yourself out in gear to really feel all the vibes.
Whether you’re new to golf or a true professional, were you aware you could have a golf club specifically customized to your swing and step?
“This is a 100% customized fitting,” said Bill Sellinger, with Edwin Watts Golf. “We have master certified fitters at our store. They’re all certified through all the vendors: Callaway, TaylorMade, you name it. They actually went to the manufacturer, got certified and trained.”
Watch the video above to learn more.