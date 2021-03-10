Here’s how you can be 100% ready for the Players Championship weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We’re willing to bet you are totally ready for the Players Championship weekend -- it’s a big one.

If you’re nodding yes, we bet you’ll appreciate decking yourself out in gear to really feel all the vibes.

Whether you’re new to golf or a true professional, were you aware you could have a golf club specifically customized to your swing and step?

“This is a 100% customized fitting,” said Bill Sellinger, with Edwin Watts Golf. “We have master certified fitters at our store. They’re all certified through all the vendors: Callaway, TaylorMade, you name it. They actually went to the manufacturer, got certified and trained.”

Watch the video above to learn more.