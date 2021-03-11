Thinking about new golf clubs, apparel? Here’s why now is the perfect time to buy

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Now that we’re well into March, it’s time to start thinking “out with the old, in with the new.”

As it relates to golf, now is the perfect time to buy if you’re looking for new equipment, said Bill Sellinger, of Edwin Watts Golf.

Seasonally, it just makes sense.

Sellinger showed off some products from brands like Taylormade and Callaway, and talked about why golfers should be considering now as the time to make these purchases.

Edwin Watts Golf has more than 80 stores. They offer all major-brand fitting carts, and use Launch Monitor club-fitting technology. If you stop in, you can even check out their golf simulators and indoor hitting bays.

April 10 marks Outdoor Demo Day at the Yards, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more, watch the video, above.