The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Any interest in a three-day, two night stay in St. Augustine, with lodging, dining and attraction tickets?

Take this quiz, below, to enter our contest, which runs from March 11 to March 31. You must be 21 or older to win.

The contest winnings are valued at about $1,100.