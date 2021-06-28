Know a teacher who deserves $1,000 for the classroom? Enter that person here

Teachers are incredible -- and often, they find themselves pouring their own hard-earned money and resources into their classrooms.
Hodges Mazda wants to change all that.
From June 28 through Aug. 23, 2021, we’re hosting a weekly submission for people to either enter themselves or a beloved teacher to win $1,000 for their classroom.
The Mazda contest will run for nine weeks, giving away a total of $9,000. (Awesome!)
So, in 100 words or fewer, tell us why you or a teacher you know should win a $1,000 for the classroom.