Want tickets to a highly acclaimed concert at Jacksonville Symphony? Enter here for your chance to snag some

Calling all music lovers in the Jacksonville area!

During the second weekend of October, the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra will be hosting a show called “Defying Gravity: The Music of Stephen Schwartz,” a collection of songs from the Grammy- and Oscar-winning songwriter.

The concert will feature hits from shows such as GODSPELL, PIPPIN, and WICKED, such as “Magic to Do,” “Colors of the Wind,” “Corner of the Sky,” “Day by Day,” “When You Believe,” “Popular,” “For Good,” and “Defying Gravity.”

Performers at the concert will include Emmy-nominee Scott Coulter and Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte.

There will be two dates for the concert, Oct. 8 and 9. The start time for each day is 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the event or ticket giveaway, or to purchase tickets, click or tap here.