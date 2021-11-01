NOW: Submit nominations for the 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

News4Jax (WJXT/WCWJ) is proud to partner with The Porter Law Firm to present the Third Annual Jacksonville Image Awards.

News4Jax (WJXT/WCWJ) is committed to informing and celebrating the communities we serve. The Jacksonville Image Awards were created to honor and celebrate achievements of individuals and organizations in the African American community to inspire, educate, and enlighten everyone we reach that success is achievable and should be celebrated.

The Jacksonville Image Awards honor those who have achieved success in a chosen profession or career, and whose efforts have made a significant positive impact in the community. Honorees are noted for the consistency and longevity of their work, including their individual achievements and efforts to inspire and support the success of others.

Nominations are open from Nov. 1 through Nov. 28. Once we’ve collected your nominees, we’ll put them to a vote. The voting period will run Jan. 3 through Jan. 23. The winners will be announced on Feb. 5. The awards show will air on CW 17 on Feb. 26.

Here are the award categories:

The Trailblazer Award: This award recognizes pioneers who inspire others to follow their path to greatness with innovative ideas that challenge the status quo.

The ‘Be The Change, Be Yourself’ Award: This award recognizes individuals who, having succeeded against immense odds, herald change and prosperity to enhance and enrich the world. They overcome obstacles to show that, through hard work and humility, societal change is possible.

The ‘One To Watch’ Award: This award recognizes individuals who are quickly establishing themselves and making an impact in their particular field or industry.

The Music Excellence Award: This award recognizes individuals for their exceptional achievements in music, having made a tremendous impact with their creative works that have helped shape the local music scene.

The Innovator Award: This award recognizes individuals who creatively challenge the norm by introducing mainstream culture to avant-garde ideas and making a social impact in their respective industry.

The Education Excellence Award: This award recognizes outstanding commitment to the academic development and improvement of a system or community in an effort to enhance the lives of future generations.

The Pinnacle Award: This award recognizes those who have achieved professional accomplishments throughout an extensive career and are role models for others to attain similar success.

Know someone who deserves one of these Jacksonville Image Awards? Nominate them below.