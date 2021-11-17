Up for grabs: 4 free tickets to Vintage Market Days in Jacksonville

Have you heard of Vintage Market Days? The event is coming back to the Clay County Fairgrounds Dec. 3 through Dec. 5.
This is an upscale, vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, yummy treats from food trucks, live music, seasonal plantings and a little more.
The Market is a three-day event held several times a year in various communities. Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in different venues throughout the country.
This latest market comes just in time for holiday shopping, and provides people with a very special shopping experience.
