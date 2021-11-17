Up for grabs: 4 free tickets to Vintage Market Days in Jacksonville

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you heard of Vintage Market Days? The event is coming back to the Clay County Fairgrounds Dec. 3 through Dec. 5.

This is an upscale, vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, yummy treats from food trucks, live music, seasonal plantings and a little more.

Scroll down on this page to enter the contest.

The Market is a three-day event held several times a year in various communities. Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in different venues throughout the country.

This latest market comes just in time for holiday shopping, and provides people with a very special shopping experience.

Enter below for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets.