Your chance to attend the Northeast Florida Scottish Games, free of charge, is here

Will you be competing in the Scottish games?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Grab your bagpipes and your favorite kilt, because we are giving away free tickets to the Northeast Florida Sottish Games.

It doesn’t matter if your family heritage comes from Scotland or not, this festival is such a fun way to explore Scottish culture with music, sports, food and history.

We are giving away 10 pairs of tickets to this event, so there are plenty of opportunities for you to see just how fun this festival is.

It’s set for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

There will obviously be lots of food and entertainment, but the main attraction is always the sporting events. From the hammer throw to the caber toss, this is a fun-filled day for everyone in the family.

So, what are you waiting for? Enter to win tickets to the Northeast Florida Scottish Games below. Good luck!