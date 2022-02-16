Looking for a fun family outing? These Scottish Games are returning to Clay County

Audie Gibson, president of the Northeast Florida Scottish Games, talks about the experience, what to expect and more.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you have plans for the final Saturday of the month?

The Northeast Florida Scottish Games and Festival is a one-day family friendly event set for Feb. 26, running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds just west of Green Cove Springs.

A big part of the event is the actual Highland Games, which includes the caber toss, stone throw, hammer throw, sheaf toss and more.

That evening, Celtic rock bands will perform until 9 p.m.

Tickets are $12 in advance at area tickets outlets or online -- and $15 at the gate. Children younger than age 10 are free.

Wondering what else to expect? Watch the video, above, to hear from the president of the event, as he discusses the pipe and drum bands, the authentic food, how to visit a petting zoo complete with Scottish animals, shop at the many vendors, and more.

Ad

Even though the group is a nonprofit organization, it donates a portion of the proceeds to charities. This year, the main charity benefiting is Challenge Enterprises.