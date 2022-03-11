Want to see Mickey Mouse on skates? Here’s a chance to win tickets to ‘Disney on Ice’

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Mickey Mouse and all of his friends are coming to Jacksonville -- on skates!

From March 31 through April 3, “Disney On Ice” will take place at Veterans Memorial Arena, which will give families one last taste of winter before spring really kicks in.

Show times will 7 p.m. on both March 31 and April 1, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 2, and at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on April 3.

Four different winners of family four-packs (meaning 16 tickets total) will be chosen.

To enter the contest, scroll down.