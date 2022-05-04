3 things to know about this hospital’s new critical care tower

We'll tell you about everything to know at Wolfson Children's Hospital.

Big news! There’s a brand new Borowy Family Children’s Critical Tower at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

It’s a seven-story, 225,000-square-foot medical building aimed at re-imaging and realizing the future of child health today, according to Wolfson.

Comprised of five floors dedicated to neonatal and pediatric intensive care, the facility greatly expands the space and resources needed to treat and care for the region’s most vulnerable and medically fragile patients. The first two floors of the tower also serve as the new entryway to the Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s campuses.

Here are three more things to know.

1. This tower features several types of facilities.

It has a high-level Neonatal Intensive Care Center, with three separate Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) spanning three floors.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Center is adjacent to the newly renovated Chartrand Frisch Family Birth Center and replaces the previous NICUs.

There’s also:

A Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, or PICU, that includes a Neuro-Intensive Care Unit. The Borowy Tower PICU replaces the previous PICU located within the Weaver Tower.

A Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, or CVICU, which replaces the previous CVICU within the Weaver Tower.

Two specialized burn and wound treatment rooms on the seventh floor (the first pediatric burn beds in Northeast Florida).

2. These are the features and amenities included in the patient suites, to help enhance the family-centered health care experience:

All patient suites within the Borowy Tower offer families privacy in a therapeutic environment and feature a pullout bed that comfortably sleeps two; a private bathroom with a shower designed to cater to a new mother’s needs; a wardrobe and their own television.

The spacious patient suites in the Neonatal Intensive Care Center include a deluxe breast milk warmer with smart warming technology that safely, effectively, and consistently warms breast milk to a mom’s ideal body temperature range; a breast milk refrigerator with an intuitive temperature control dial; and a state-of-the-art hospital grade breast pump.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Center also includes couplet rooms, which are designed to keep mothers and babies, including multiples, together during their hospitalization.

This unique model of care promotes recovery and healing by fostering skin-to-skin contact and supporting breastfeeding.

3. The Bowory Tower also offers cutting-edge technology and equipment.

“We partnered with top digital health and medical equipment companies to expand our capabilities in the tower with first-of-its-kind technology, equipment enhancements and optimized processes,” the hospital said.

This includes:

A specially designed neonatal MRI system, the first in Florida and third in the country.

A digital patient engagement platform.

A predictive analytics system for monitoring patient care trends through artificial intelligence.

There’s also a Healing Arts program within the new tower, to support patients and families throughout their hospital experience, and much more.

Community support has played a big part in the development and implementation of the Borowy Tower.

To make a donation, visit hopestartshere.com. For more details on the Borowy Family Children’s Critical Care Tower, visit wolfsonchildrens.com/tower.