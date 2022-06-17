🔒 Flex your free-dom at Wild Adventures

A News4JAX Insider can win 4 one-day passes to Wild Adventures Theme Park for any day between June 25 and July 10, 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Celebrate America Festival is back at Wild Adventures Theme Park.

With spectacular fireworks displays July 1 through 4, and The Original Harlem Globetrotters performing three shows a day on July 8 through 10.

Military get in FREE, and everyone in their party gets $10 off single-day admission. Explore the new Wanyama Observation Deck and Water’s Edge Brews and Bites, Discover thrilling rides, get your feet wet in Splash Island Waterpark, and Celebrate America at Wild Adventures!

It’s the Celebrate America Festival, now through July 10.

Only News4JAX Insiders can take home four tickets to Wild Adventures, so sign up and sign in for a chance to win!

The contest runs from 8:30 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, until 8 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022.