Nominate a woman in your life for Woman of the Week

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

International Women’s Day may be in March, but here at River City Live, we are celebrating women every week.

When you tune in to River City Live, you can nominate a woman in your life to be the Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery Woman of the Week. All you have to do is tell us why she’s deserving of the title, and she could be picked to win a fabulous prize.

Each winner will receive a gift bag from Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery and a $100 complimentary consultation at Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery.

At the end of 2023, one grand prize winner will be picked, and that woman will receive $10,000 to be used in services at Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery. How fantastic does that sound?

All you have to do is fill out the form below. Good luck!