16 volleyball players from JJVA sign letters of intent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sixteen athletes who compete in the Jacksonville Junior Volleyball Association have signed to play college volleyball, including four Division One signees.

"The signing of JJVA seniors to college scholarships was an exciting event for our seniors and for JJVA," said JJVA co-founder and club director Mary Andrews. "The coaches and staff at JJVA are proud of these young women as they prepare for their next phase as young student athletes. They have shown great perseverance, teamwork and effort to achieve their goals. We are thankful and proud also of their parents as families as we recognize the great sacrifices they have made to support the athletes in their pursuit of excellence."

In the past four years, 62 JJVA athletes have gone on to play collegiately.

"JJVA has been here and will be continue to be here in Jacksonville to always encourage and assist the student athletes," recruiting coordinator C.J. Sherman said. "Our philosophy “getting better everyday” is often referred too and it is helped to be defined by those student athletes. The class of 2019 is an amazing group (with) multiple academic scholarships as well as athletically gifted by the athletic scholarships. It has been a joy to coach, mentor and advise these young women."

Among the signees, St. Augustine High School senior Alexandra Petrilli, who signed with Anderson University in South Carolina.

"As a teenager, pursuing a dream of playing volleyball at a collegiate level takes sacrifice and heart. The coaches and staff at JJVA have been there for me every step of the way," Petrilli said. "And as I increase my scholastic and volleyball knowledge at Anderson University, I will always remember those who have helped me to have that opportunity.

Bartram Trail High School senior Katie Demo is heading to Valdosta State.

"When I first came to JJVA three years ago, they welcomed me with open arms and given me countless opportunities to continue and excel in my volleyball career," Demo said. "I have been blessed by my experience and will be giving back to the sport of volleyball when I become a coach."

The full list of signees:

Year Div Team Name Pos Ht Hometown 2019 DI Colorado Kuehl, Alexia MB 6-6 Jacksonville, FL 2019 DI Davidson Johnson, Paige OH 6-1 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 2019 DI Davidson Davis, Anela MB 6-0 Jacksonville Beach, FL 2019 DI Middle Tennessee Banton, Marley L 5-7 St Augustine, FL 2019 DII Anderson-SC Petrilli, Alexandra DS 5-7 St Augustine, FL 2019 DII Embry-Riddle-FL Brown, Heather DS/L 5-8 Jacksonville, FL 2019 DII Fort Hays State Eshbaugh, Mykah OH 6-1 Ponte Vedra, FL 2019 DII South Carolina-Aiken Duggan, Emily L 5-7 Fernandina Beach, FL 2019 DII Valdosta State Williams, Keelyn RS 6-0 Kingsland, GA 2019 DII Valdosta State Rosario, Lyara L 5-5 Fleming Island, FL 2019 DIII Coast Guard Academy Gartner, Anna L 5-7 Jacksonville Beach, FL 2019 DIII Johns Hopkins O'Neal, Annelisa S 5-9 Jacksonville, FL 2019 JC1 Palm Beach State College Barton, Madison MB/RS 5-11 Macclenny, FL 2019 JC1 Santa Fe College Beech, Eve DS/L 5-7 Ponte Vedra, FL 2019 JC2 Florida Gateway Williamson, Courtney MB 6-0 Jacksonville, FL

