20 years after Dale Earnhardt's victory, Austin Dillon's 3 car wins Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Austin Dillon led only one lat at the Daytona 500, but it was the most important one, the final lap.

Dillon took the No. 3 car, once driven by Dale Earnhardt to victory lane 20 years ago, to the biggest win of his career.

The win came 17 years to the day after Earnhardt's death on the track. Dillon took advantage of a green-white-checkered finish and a late crash that took out Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, Ricky Stenhouse and the driver of the fastest car most of the day, Dave Blaney.

"It was so awesome to take the 3 car back to victory lane," Dillon said. "This is for Dale Earnhardt Sr. and all those Senior fans."

Dillon even replicated the slide Earnhardt did in 1998 and did a burnout in the shape of a 3 in the infield grass.

Darrell Wallace Jr. finished second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Chris Buescher.

Dillon wasn't a factor in his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet until the final lap in overtime when he got a push from Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. that helped him get to leader Aric Almirola. Dillon spun Almirola then whizzed on by to give Childress, his grandfather, an iconic victory in that beloved No. 3.

"My grandfather has done everything for me and everybody knows it," Dillon said. "There's a lot of pressure on me to perform because I've had a little bit of everything. But I like that pressure, the same with the No. 3, there's a lot of pressure behind it, but I'm willing to take it and go with it.

As for the aggressive move that wrecked Almirola? Dillon was doing what has to be done to win at Daytona.

"We just had a run and I stayed on the gas. It's what it is when you're at Daytona," he said. "It is so awesome to take the 3 car back to victory lane, 20 years ago. This one's for Dale Earnhardt Senior and all those Senior fans. I love you guys. We're going to keep kicking butt the rest of the year."

Wallace, the first black driver in the Daytona 500 field since 1969, finished second in a 1-2 finish for Chevrolet and Childress' engine program.

Denny Hamlin, the 2016 winner, finished third in a Toyota.

Ryan Blaney, who led a race-high 118 laps, faded to seventh after giving the win away in regulation. He wrecked Kurt Busch, the defending race winner, trying to reclaim his lead and the contact damaged Blaney's Ford.



