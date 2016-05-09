The Insider 4 Tournament Guide to The Players is produced in collaboration with the PGA Tour and helps locals and visitors maximize their experience of the annual tournament at TPC Sawgrass.

Pulling the resources of the News4Jax sports team along with the tour’s own coverage and that of the world’s best sports reporters and networks, this app always has the latest info about the world’s best golfers and the tour’s richest tournament.

The app, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz, is packed full of information about the tournament and golfers, along with real-time traffic in and around Ponte Vedra Beach, where to park, what to do before, during and after the action on the Stadium Course, and that critically important variable: the weather.