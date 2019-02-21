Best ways to get to The Players

The Players Championship expects about 50,000 people will show up to the tournament on Saturday and Sunday, and tens of thousands each weekday leading up to the weekend. So fans heading out to Sawgrass need to be prepared for the crowded roadways.

Tournament officials suggest using the County Road 210/Nocatee Parkway route for the fastest, least congested path to the tournament. General parking passes should use 5387 Palm Valley Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for GPS address.

St. Johns County Deputies along with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol will help direct traffic.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC: Interactive map of major routes to/from Sawgrass

There will be no on-site sale of parking passes. All parking must be purchased online and must be purchased in advance. Parking passes are still available. Tuesday and Wednesday parking in the general lot is $15. Thursday-Sunday parking passes are $40.

The popular Four for Free initiative is back. That means vehicles with four or more fans in them can request a parking voucher and park for free in the general lot off of County Road 210. Friday, Saturday and Sunday Four for Free vouchers are no longer available.

Ride the shuttle from Jacksonville

Shuttles from Hogan Street by the Omni Hotel, Hyatt Regency Hotel and Lexington Hotel will be available to hotel guests and for residents to “park and ride,” providing a convenient and cost-effective way for fans to get to and from the tournament. Learn more/buy tickets

Other transportation options

The Players has partnered up with Uber again and ridesharing was one of the more popular options for fans to get to and from the tournament last year.

The Players offers complimentary bicycle parking during the tournament, from 7:30 a.m. until the end of play. Spectators can ride their bikes to Gate B located inside the Sawgrass Gates off of PGA Tour Boulevard in the back of Lot 5. Bike racks are available free of charge for spectators.

The Players also offers complimentary Golf cart parking services Tuesday through Sunday at Gate B, located inside the Sawgrass Gates off of PGA Tour Boulevard in the back of Lot 5.

A disabled guest services van shuttle, which is wheelchair accessible, is available to and from accessible parking in the general parking lot and Shuttle Row, adjacent to Davis Love III Entry for spectators wishing to access the practice area, clubhouse or first tee. Carts will run from the time gates open each tournament day until 30 minutes after play. (View designated van drop-off and pickup locations on the course.)