The Players 2019: Quick fan’s guide entering Sunday’s final round

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A glance at important information for this week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach. WHEN IS IT?

Final round, Sunday.

TICKETS

Start at $60 daily for tournament rounds. Weekly stadium passes start at $240. Student daily tickets are discounted to $45.

Children: All kids 18 and under are admitted free with a properly credentialed adult.

Military: Free tickets all week offered to active duty, reserve, dependents and retirees.

PARKING

Going to The Players? Don’t go without your parking pass already purchased. It's $40 on Sunday. There will be no on-site parking sales, which means you’ve got to buy them in advance.

Car poolers: There’s good news for those who are planning to pile in one vehicle and attend. The “Four for Free” voucher allows vehicles with four or more people to park free in the general lot off of CR 210. There is a limited number of these vouchers available for Sunday.

WHAT CAN I BRING IN?

Long gone are the days of spectators being told that they had to leave their mobile devices at home. But keep those phones on silent. Fans may also bring in bags 6x6 or smaller, umbrellas without the sleeves and clear plastic, vinyl or other carrying bags nto exceeding 12x6x12. For a full list of permitted and non-permitted items, see the 'What Can I Bring In' link. WATCH IT

Not going to The Players? No problem.

The tournament will be televised on NBC Sunday (1-6 p.m.).

WHEN DO THEY GOLF?

The first tee times are 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and 7:45 a.m. on Sunday. Full tee times are below.

HOW MUCH DO THEY WIN?

The total purse of The Players has jumped again, with $12.5 million up for grabs this week. It marks the second consecutive purse increase for the tournament. It went from $10.5 to $11 million from 2017 to ’18. The winner will pocket $2.25 million. It may not be a major, but The Players has the largest purse in golf, in front of the U.S. Open’s $12 million.

WHO WON LAST YEAR?

Webb Simpson, with St. Augustine native Paul Tesori on the bag, shot an 18-under 270 to win by four shots. He enters Sunday at 6-under, tied for 24th.

HOW'S TIGER PLAYING?

The two-time Players winner is at 3-under and in a tie for 43rd going into Sunday.

A look at Sunday's final-round tee times for The Players Championship.

7:50 a.m.: Scott Langley

7:55: Jimmy Walker, C.T. Pan

8:04: Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka

8:13: Thorbjørn Olesen, Bud Cauley

8:22: Emiliano Grillo: Jason Kokrak

8:31: Branden Grace, Cameron Smith

8:40: Charles Howell III: Chris Kirk

8:49: Gary Woodland, Andrew Landry

8:58: Martin Trainer, Seamus Power

9:07: Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari

9:16: Sung Kang, Kelly Kraft

9:25: Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia

9:35: Si Woo Kim, Brice Garnett

9:45: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

9:55: Daniel Berger, Denny McCarthy

10:05: Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

10:15: Billy Horschel, Luke List

10:25: Matt Wallace, Michael Thompson

10:35: Rory Sabbatini, Keith Mitchell

10:45: Matt Kuchar, Russell Knox

10:55: Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor

11:05: Ian Poulter, Brian Gay

11:15: Byeong Hun An, J.T. Poston

11:25: Lucas Bjerregaard, Webb Simpson

11:35: Ryan Moore, Tom Hoge

11:45: Rickie Fowler, Corey Conners

11:55: Vaughn Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama

12:05: Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau

12:15: Eddie Pepperell, Justin Rose

12:25: Kevin Kisner, Jhonattan Vegas

12:35: Patrick Reed, Adam Scott

12:45: Jim Furyk, Joel Dahmen

12:55: Dustin Johnson, Brian Harman

1:05: Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley

1:15: Abraham Ancer, Ollie Schniederjans

1:25: Rory McIlroy, Jason Day

1:35: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood