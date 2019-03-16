The Players 2019: Quick fan’s guide entering Sunday’s final round

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A glance at important information for this week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach. WHEN IS IT?
Final round, Sunday.
Start at $60 daily for tournament rounds. Weekly stadium passes start at $240. Student daily tickets are discounted to $45.
Children: All kids 18 and under are admitted free with a properly credentialed adult.
Military: Free tickets all week offered to active duty, reserve, dependents and retirees.
Going to The Players? Don’t go without your parking pass already purchased. It's $40 on Sunday. There will be no on-site parking sales, which means you’ve got to buy them in advance.
Car poolers: There’s good news for those who are planning to pile in one vehicle and attend. The “Four for Free” voucher allows vehicles with four or more people to park free in the general lot off of CR 210. There is a limited number of these vouchers available for Sunday.
Long gone are the days of spectators being told that they had to leave their mobile devices at home. But keep those phones on silent. Fans may also bring in bags 6x6 or smaller, umbrellas without the sleeves and clear plastic, vinyl or other carrying bags nto exceeding 12x6x12. For a full list of permitted and non-permitted items, see the 'What Can I Bring In' link. WATCH IT
Not going to The Players? No problem.
The tournament will be televised on NBC Sunday (1-6 p.m.).
The first tee times are 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and 7:45 a.m. on Sunday. Full tee times are below.
The total purse of The Players has jumped again, with $12.5 million up for grabs this week. It marks the second consecutive purse increase for the tournament. It went from $10.5 to $11 million from 2017 to ’18. The winner will pocket $2.25 million. It may not be a major, but The Players has the largest purse in golf, in front of the U.S. Open’s $12 million.
Webb Simpson, with St. Augustine native Paul Tesori on the bag, shot an 18-under 270 to win by four shots. He enters Sunday at 6-under, tied for 24th.
The two-time Players winner is at 3-under and in a tie for 43rd going into Sunday.
A look at Sunday's final-round tee times for The Players Championship.
7:50 a.m.: Scott Langley
7:55: Jimmy Walker, C.T. Pan
8:04: Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka
8:13: Thorbjørn Olesen, Bud Cauley
8:22: Emiliano Grillo: Jason Kokrak
8:31: Branden Grace, Cameron Smith
8:40: Charles Howell III: Chris Kirk
8:49: Gary Woodland, Andrew Landry
8:58: Martin Trainer, Seamus Power
9:07: Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari
9:16: Sung Kang, Kelly Kraft
9:25: Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia
9:35: Si Woo Kim, Brice Garnett
9:45: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods
9:55: Daniel Berger, Denny McCarthy
10:05: Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson
10:15: Billy Horschel, Luke List
10:25: Matt Wallace, Michael Thompson
10:35: Rory Sabbatini, Keith Mitchell
10:45: Matt Kuchar, Russell Knox
10:55: Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor
11:05: Ian Poulter, Brian Gay
11:15: Byeong Hun An, J.T. Poston
11:25: Lucas Bjerregaard, Webb Simpson
11:35: Ryan Moore, Tom Hoge
11:45: Rickie Fowler, Corey Conners
11:55: Vaughn Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama
12:05: Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
12:15: Eddie Pepperell, Justin Rose
12:25: Kevin Kisner, Jhonattan Vegas
12:35: Patrick Reed, Adam Scott
12:45: Jim Furyk, Joel Dahmen
12:55: Dustin Johnson, Brian Harman
1:05: Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley
1:15: Abraham Ancer, Ollie Schniederjans
1:25: Rory McIlroy, Jason Day
1:35: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood