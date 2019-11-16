52ºF

Duval Charter tops Harvest for 8-man football title

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Duval Charter topped Harvest Community 39-13 to win the 8-man state football championship on Saturday. (Terry McGriff, Contributed photo)

In an all-local state championship football clash, it was Duval Charter that stood the tallest.

The Panthers routed Harvest Community 39-13 to win the Sunshine State Athletic Conference 8-man title on Saturday in Lakeland. Darnell Wilson had three rushing touchdowns for Duval Charter, which built a 26-0 halftime lead and coasted to the championship.

Jack Damon had a touchdown on a pass from Bryce Broward and also returned a fumble for a touchdown. Justino Neikirk scored for the Warriors.

Both programs previously played 11-man football before their student numbers dropped and the schools elected to convert their teams into 8-man squads.

