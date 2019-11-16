Ponte Vedra rolls to its 2nd state volleyball title

The Class 5A volleyball state championship is coming back to Ponte Vedra.

The Sharks continued their late season dominance, sweeping Ocala Vanguard for the state crown Saturday afternoon in Fort Myers. The 25-23, 28-26, 25-18 win marked Ponte Vedra’s ninth consecutive to end the season, all of which came by sweep.

In what was supposed to be the most challenging part of the season, the Sharks finished on a relentless tear through the postseason. Ponte Vedra (25-6) swept all five state playoff opponents, the exclamation point coming against Vanguard, the defending state champion.

It was the second state title for the Sharks, who won their last in 2017. The volleyball crown has been arguably the most difficult major team title for area programs to bring home. For as many quality programs and clubs in the area, only Bishop Kenny had won more than one state championship. The Crusaders won titles in 1999 and 2014.

Ponte Vedra now joins Kenny in select area company as the only area teams to have won multiple championships. Zeta Washington led the Sharks with 15 kills and Logan Mignerey had 11. Jessica Shattles had 35 assists, Sophia Ervanian added 15 digs and Morgan Batchelder 14 for the Sharks.