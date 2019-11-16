State swimming: Creekside girls solid in state runner-up finish

The Creekside girls had a state runner-up finish on Friday in the Class 4A state swimming and diving championships.

The Knights finished with 198 points, trailing only Oviedo (333). Nease (73) and Bartram Trail (68) finished 12th and 13th, respectively. On the boys side, Creekside took seventh (141). Just three points separated the Knights from fifth place.

The Creekside girls had consistent performances throughout their state qualifying lineup, but Jennifer Bird was the Knights’ top finisher. Bird took third in the 100 back (56.59) and fourth in the 100 fly (54.95). She was also on the Creekside state runner-up team in the 200 medley relay.

The Knights got a 4-5 finish in the 100 breast from Madison Koutavas and Anna Moore, respectively, and a third in diving from Lauren Miller.

Area girls also claimed three individual state titles. Flagler Palm Coast’s Micayla Cronk won in the 200 free (1:44.39) and 100 free (48.20). Nease’s Olivia Peoples was the winner in the 100 fly (53.15).

For the boys, Creekside relay teams took fifth (200 free) and third (400 free). Nicholas Spillers finished fifth in the 200 free and Atlantic Coast swimmer Rian Covington was fourth in the 50 free.

Girls

200 medley relay: 2. Creekside, 1:44.15; 4. Nease, 1:47.15.

200 free: 1. Micayla Cronk (Flagler Palm Coast), 1:44.39.

100 fly: 1. Olivia Peoples (Nease), 53.15; 4. Jennifer Bird (Creekside), 54.95.

100 free: 1. Micayla Cronk (Flagler Palm Coast), 48.20.

100 back: 3. Jennifer Bird (Creekside), 56.59.

100 breast: 4. Madison Koutavas (Creekside), 1:03.39; 5. Anna Moore (Creekside), 1:03.88.

Diving: 3. Lauren Miller (Creekside), 416.25.

Boys

200 free: 5. Nicholas Spillers (Creekside), 1:41.04.

50 free: 4. Rian Covington (Atlantic Coast), 20.72.

200 free relay: 5. Creekside 1:26.51.

400 free relay: 3. Creekside, 3:06.70.