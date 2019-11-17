Fletcher boys take 3rd in Class 3A swimming state finals

The Fletcher boys grabbed a pair of state championships and finished third as a team as the swimming and diving season came to a close on Saturday with the Class 3A finals.

Buoyed by individual state champion Chance Conde in the 500 free (4:29.76), the Senators earned 157 points, trailing just Doran Academy (159) and Naples Barron Collier (199). The Fleming Island girls were the top area team, finishing sixth.

The Golden Eagles girls won the state championship in the 200 medley relay in 1:48.35, and took runner-up in the 200 free relay (1:38.48).

For the boys, Fletcher’s Conde led the individual performances. The 200 free relay team of the Senators also won a state championship in 1:25.38.

Class 3A

Girls, finishers in the top five

200 medley relay: 1. Fleming Island, 1:48.35.

50 free: 5. Emma Grimm (Fleming Island), 24.38.

200 free relay: 2. Fleming Island, 1:38.48.

100 back: 5. Sarah Grimm (Fleming Island), 58.22.

100 breast: 5. Emily Merton (Fletcher), 1:05.79.

Diving: 4. Asia Wegh (Ponte Vedra), 395.90.

Boys

50 free: 3. Larry Salls (Fletcher), 20.76.

500 free: 1. Chance Conde (Fletcher), 4:29.76.

200 free relay: 1. Fletcher, 1:25.38.

400 free relay: 4. Fletcher, 3:11.56.