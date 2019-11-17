Gators Breakdown: Game Review | Florida 23 Missouri 6

In the final SEC game of the 2019 season, Florida ends a two-game skid to Missouri.

David Waters is joined by Will Sammon (The Athletic) to review the Gators’ performance, Kyle Trask’s and Jonathan Greenard’s big days, and the usage of Emory Jones.

