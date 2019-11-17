52ºF

Gators Breakdown: Game Review | Florida 23 Missouri 6

Trask and Greenard lead the way in Florida’s ninth win of the season

David Waters

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators, Gators Football, kyle trask, dan mullen, missouri tigers
Florida defeats Missouri 23-6

In the final SEC game of the 2019 season, Florida ends a two-game skid to Missouri.

David Waters is joined by Will Sammon (The Athletic) to review the Gators’ performance, Kyle Trask’s and Jonathan Greenard’s big days, and the usage of Emory Jones.

