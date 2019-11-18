Jaguars place TE Josh Oliver on injured reserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars made several roster moves on Monday, including placing rookie tight end Josh Oliver on injured reserve.

Oliver, a third-round pick from San Jose State who was expected to fill a major need on offense, went on IR with a back injury. His disappointing rookie season didn’t get going until a Week 8 game against the Jets due to a hamstring injury.

Oliver finished his season with three catches for 15 yards.

“We feel real good about him going forward,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said during a Monday teleconference.

Also going on IR is defensive end Lerentee McCray, who had five tackles in nine games. He’ll miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

The Jaguars signed tight end Nick O’Leary, a former star at Florida State, and promoted tight end Charles Jones from the practice squad. They signed Matt Sokol to the practice squad, too.

The Jaguars dropped to 4-6 after a 33-13 loss to the Colts on Sunday.