TaxSlayer Gator Bowl returns in January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Special ticket pricing and more details on the 75th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be announced on Tuesday morning.

The game brings thousands of fans every year from all over here to Jacksonville. It's a big boost for the local economy, creating roughly $12 to $14 million in years past, according to the Jax Sports Council.

This year’s game will be played on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Board Chairman Rich Thompson along with President and CEO Rick Catlett will hold a press conference at TIAA Bank Field at 10 a.m.

Catlett will also provide an update on teams under consideration for this year’s game.