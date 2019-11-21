70ºF

Gators Breakdown: Talkin’ with Troupe | Post UF-MIZ

Troupe loves the buy-in from the players late in the season

David Waters, Podcast Host

Gators Breakdown is proud to bring on former Gators tight-end Ben Troupe for a News4Jax exclusive, "Talkin' with Troupe."

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

On this edition, Ben gives praise to the players for still giving it their all late in the season. Also, a discussion on Dan Mullen’s success on the road.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play

