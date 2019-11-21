Simone Biles named Female Olympic Athlete of the Year

LOS ANGELES – It’s no surprise that Simone Biles just received another huge award.

The 22-year-old record-breaking gymnast has been named Female Olympic Athlete of the Year at the Team USA Awards.

This is just one of just eight awards handed out at a ceremony Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Female Olympic Athlete of the Year Simone Biles (Spring, Texas), GymnasticsBiles won five gold medals at the 2019 FIG World Championships – more than any gymnast at a single worlds since 1958 – improving her career total to 25 world medals, two more than any gymnast in history. During the competition in Stuttgart, Germany, she completed two skills never performed by a female gymnast in competition: a double-double dismount on beam and a triple-double on floor, which will be named in her honor. She also became the first woman since 1952 to win a sixth U.S. all-around title.

Click here to read more.