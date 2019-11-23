SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Minutes after the end of an NBA game, the Utah Jazz’s home arena has been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

Most fans had already left the building Friday night when players, coaches and reporters were instructed to leave Vivint Smart Home Arena following Utah’s 113-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Not long after both coaches finished answering postgame questions from the media, a spokesman for the Jazz told reporters to head outside because of a suspicious package. Outside the arena, reporters were instructed by security to leave the premises.

Players immediately headed for the exits to get in their cars, or the Warriors’ team bus. Jazz center Rudy Gobert was still in his uniform as he left.