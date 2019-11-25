Well, that’s all folks.

The Jaguars rolled into Nashville needing a season-saving win. Instead, they got pushed around and embarrassed once again playing against an AFC South opponent away from Jacksonville for the third straight game, and it probably begins the slow slide to another regime change. Here are my four biggest takeaways from the 42-20 loss to the Titans in Nashville.

The Jaguars knew they had to run the ball and stop the run

They tried to run, unlike last week, but they didn’t stop the run. For the third straight game, the Jaguars allowed over 200 yards rushing to the Titans with Derrick Henry running for 159 yards and two touchdowns. The Jaguars don’t have the ability to stop good running teams right now. Some of the problem is personnel. They miss Marcell Dareus on the defensive line. But that’s not the only thing.

Nick Foles didn’t deliver again

In both games since coming back from the collarbone injury, Foles has thrown more than 40 passes. In neither game has he looked like a franchise quarterback. There were times during the second half when Foles looked like a broken quarterback, making poor throws that looked labored. I’m not one who thinks that Gardner Minshew II would solve all of the Jaguars problems, but I’m starting to wonder if Foles can be productive with the tools around him.

Third quarter horror show

For the third straight week, the Jaguars were in the game at halftime only to see the opposition take control of the game in the third quarter. That’s as much about halftime adjustments as anything. When the coaches in your division are making better adjustments than you are, there’s a problem.

What now?

The loss will likely lead to major changes on the coaching staff, on the roster and in the front office this offseason. I don’t know when Shad Khan will make the changes, but I suspect it won’t be for another couple of weeks. I also suspect that we will see a quarterback competition next offseason as well.

It’s unfortunate that the Jaguars fan base will be watching other teams playing in the playoffs for the 11th time in 12 years. Since making the playoffs in 2007, the Jaguars’ only postseason appearance was in 2017. But that looks like an anomaly now.

The comments from Khan a couple of weeks ago that northeast Florida didn’t have the appetite for eight home games sounds even more hollow now that his team can’t stay in contention after Thanksgiving. Jaguars fans deserve better for their loyalty.