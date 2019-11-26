Gators Breakdown: Seniors last chance to defend The Swamp
The 2019 group has reaped rewards after dealing with adversity
When the 2019 seniors are introduced vs FSU Saturday night, they will do so as a group that are respected about as much as any.
David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) as they discuss the impact this senior class has had and their chance to go out undefeated at home for the 2019 season. Also, Dave and Will giver their first look at FSU.
