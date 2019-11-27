JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While this year’s matchup between Florida and Florida State isn’t big on the national scale, there’s still plenty of importance for the Gators to come out with a victory. The Seminoles have looked better as of late after the firing of Willie Taggart and aim to derail Florida’s shot at a New Year’s Six Bowl.

David Waters is joined by former FSU fullback, James Coleman, to break down FSU’s chances at the upset over the Gators. Also, James gives his thought of the FSU coaching search.

