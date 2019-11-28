JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his high school football Week 1 playoff predictions. Picks are published each Thursday during the season. All games are Friday at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated. Seeds are listed in parentheses.

Last week: 4-0. Season: 290-103 (.738).

Class 4A

(1) Cocoa (8-3) at (1) Bolles (10-1): This is a difficult game to pick. Cocoa has had the far more challenging schedule and has played in three straight state championship games. But Bolles at home in the playoffs is difficult to pick against, so I won’t. N4J pick: Bolles 27, Cocoa 24.

Class 2A

(1) University Christian (11-1) at (1) Victory Christian (10-1): UC had a slew of injuries last week, including getting picked apart in the backfield. The Christians should be close to full strength in this one. N4J pick: UC 34, Victory 27.