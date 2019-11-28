JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax girls basketball Super 6 poll will be published each Thursday through the end of the regular season. The poll includes only teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association. Records are through Nov. 27 games. This is the first poll of the season.

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. Sandalwood (3-0), Class 7A

Notable wins: Duluth, Ga., Nease.

Good start for the Saints, who are playing without injured star wing Caitlin McGee to start the season. Amari Wright leads the way early at 15 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Freshman Jada Jones isn’t far behind at 12 points and 7.5 rpg.

2. Middleburg (4-0), Class 5A

Notable wins: Creekside, Tallahassee Lincoln.

Nice way for the Broncos to get things rolling this season. They went 2-0 at the InsiderExposure.com Thanksgiving Classic, beating Sandy Creek, Ga. (50-31) and Tallahassee Lincoln (71-63). They also knocked off a 4-1 Creekside in the opener (69-59). Big one on Dec. 4 against rival Bishop Kenny, the state runner-up last year. Britany Range is off to a torrid start (22.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg). Skylar Baltezegar is averaging a double-double (13.3 ppg and 13.3 rpg).

3. Bolles (4-1), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Parker.

Strong open for the Bulldogs, whose top win is a 54-43 victory over Bishop Kenny. Their loss came to Florida Prep (56-44) in the InsiderExposure.com tourney. Freshman Taliah Scott has been on a roll out of the gate for the Bulldogs.

4. Raines (4-1), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Port Orange Atlantic.

The Vikings, state semifinalists last season, should be poised for another deep run into the playoffs. Nyla Allen and Ahliah Brown are averaging 13.5 ppg for Raines. The Vikings’ lone loss came in the InsiderExposure.com Thanksgiving Classic on Tuesday to a 6A Lincoln team that was a regional finalist last season.

5. Ribault, (4-1), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Orange Park

Solid start for the Trojans. Their big early test in the area comes on Dec. 7 at rival Raines. Asiana Britt (11.5 ppg) and Asia Fleming (10.7 ppg) are tops in scoring early. The Trojans’ lone loss came to Auburn, a 7A team from Alabama, in a 45-41 game.

6. Creekside (4-1), Class 6A

Notable win: Episcopal

The Knights have won three straight since a loss to No. 2 Middleburg. Next one on tap is at home against unbeaten Atlantic Coast on Dec. 3. Emily McIntosh (15.3 ppg) and Taylor Gardner (13.5 ppg) lead the offense. Peyton Petrick is averaging 10.5 rpg for the Knights.

On the bubble: Atlantic Coast (3-0, Class 6A), Bishop Kenny (1-3, Class 4A), Nease (2-2, Class 7A), Oakleaf (3-0, Class 7A), Orange Park (2-2, Class 5A), St. Augustine (3-0, Class 5A), University Christian (3-0, Class 2A).