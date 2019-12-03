Feleipe Franks announced Sunday that he would be leaving the University of Florida.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to discuss Franks’ legacy at Florida. Also, on this episode:

TE Lucas Krull transferring

Commitments from Ethan and Jordan Pouncey

Wardrick Wilson arriving in January

Florida ahead of Alabama in the CFP?

A look back at FSU and the season

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher