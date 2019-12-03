Gators Breakdown: Feleipe Franks leaves his mark at Florida
The QB was instrumental in the Gators’ turnaround under Dan Mullen
Feleipe Franks announced Sunday that he would be leaving the University of Florida.
David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to discuss Franks’ legacy at Florida. Also, on this episode:
- TE Lucas Krull transferring
- Commitments from Ethan and Jordan Pouncey
- Wardrick Wilson arriving in January
- Florida ahead of Alabama in the CFP?
- A look back at FSU and the season
