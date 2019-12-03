Teal the Podcast | Is this the low point in Jaguars history?
Gardner Minshew is back as the starter, but what a fall by the Jaguars
The Jaguars have lost four straight. Their $88 million quarterback has been benched. They can’t seem to stop anybody and the entire coaching staff and front office could be on the way out. Cole Pepper and Mark Brunell discuss the state of the Jaguars, the future of the quarterback position and where the Jaguars go from here.
