Gators Breakdown: Cole Cubelic on Florida’s remarkable 2019 season

SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic was in Gainesville last week covering the Gators for the FSU game and came away impressed from what he saw in the season finale.

David Waters is joined by Cole to discuss how Dan Mullen was able to get 10 wins out of this team. Also, David updates the latest bowl scenarios for Florida.

