Gators Breakdown: Talkin’ with Troupe | Postseason 2019

Troupe dishes on his biggest surprise from this season

David Waters, Podcast Host

Gators Breakdown is proud to bring on former Gators tight-end Ben Troupe for a News4Jax exclusive, "Talkin' with Troupe."

On this edition, Ben explains what it means to beat FSU and Miami in the same season as well as what to look for from the QB position next spring.

