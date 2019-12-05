Super 6 girls basketball: Four teams move up in this week’s poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax girls basketball Super 6 poll will be published each Thursday through the end of the regular season. The poll includes only teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association. Records are through Dec. 4 games.

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Sandalwood (5-0), Class 7A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Duluth, Ga., Nease, Parker.

The Saints got a test and a scare from Parker on Monday before scratching out a 42-39 win. Amari Wright was dominant in that game, going for 26 points and 14 rebounds, including an 11-of-16 effort from the foul line. This team is still at less than full strength as the Saints count down the return of Caitlin McGee from an ankle injury. Big games Friday and Saturday in St. Petersburg against Sarasota Booker and Bradenton Southeast.

2. (3) Bolles (5-1), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Parker.

Not much on the schedule over Thanksgiving weekend for Bolles, which routed Clay 90-9 on Tuesday for its lone win since our last Super 6. The Bulldogs’ loss is to MaxPreps No. 1 and national No. 7 Florida Prep. Freshman Taliah Scott is out to a great start (18.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg).

3. (4) Raines (4-1), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Colonial, Port Orange Atlantic.

The Vikings have won four straight since their lone loss to Tallahassee Lincoln. Since our last Super 6, Raines has knocked off 7A West Orange and handed 7A Colonial its lone loss. Big game Friday night at home against rival Ribault.

4. (5) Ribault, (7-1), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Orange Park

Four straight victories for the Trojans, who roll into Friday’s game at No. 3 Raines with four consecutive wins by double figures or more. Freshman Asiana Britt leads the team in scoring (12 ppg), while Kendra Williams and Jada Atkins are combining to pull in 18.7 rpg.

5. (6) Creekside (5-1), Class 6A

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Episcopal

Just one game since last week, a 53-19 rout of previously undefeated Atlantic Coast. Emily Mcintosh (13.7 ppg) and Taylor Gardner (13.5 ppg) lead the Knights in scoring. Big game Thursday night against an always difficult Nease team.

6. (2) Middleburg (4-1), Class 5A

Notable wins: Creekside, Tallahassee Lincoln

The Broncos slip after their first loss of the season, a 69-53 game to Bishop Kenny. I contemplated Bishop Kenny in this spot, but Middleburg still has solid wins over Lincoln and No. 5 Creekside on its resume. Britany Range is lighting it up offensively, averaging an area-high 21.8 ppg, in front of St. Joseph’s Jessamy Gaetanos (19.6).

On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (3-3, Class 4A), Episcopal (3-1, Class 3A), Flagler Palm Coast (3-1, Class 7A), Fleming Island (3-1, Class 6A), Nease (2-2, Class 7A), Oakleaf (5-1, Class 7A), Orange Park (4-2, Class 5A), St. Augustine (4-0, Class 5A), University Christian (5-0, Class 2A).