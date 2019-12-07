Flagler women’s soccer advances to national quarterfinals

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Less than three minutes into the Division II regional soccer final Friday night, Flagler College was celebrating. And it didn’t stop all night.

Flagler improved to 22-0-1 on the season with an impressive 8-2 win over Wingate to clinch the Southeast regional championship and earn the Saints a spot in the national quarterfinals. Flagler will host Nova Southeastern on Sunday with a birth in the national semifinals on the line.

Flagler’s Sara Sandberg scored two goals in the first 33 minutes, running her season total to 25 goals to begin the rout. In between Sandberg’s goals she assisted Brin Wexler in the 27th minute. The Saints led 3-0 before Wingate scored in the 28th minute on a header by Brianna Ditillo. But Flagler responded just five minutes later when Maria Castorino Mujica scored on a free kick from the left of the goal to make it a 4-1 Flagler lead at halftime.

The second half was a mirror of the first. Four Flagler goals by Annie Habeeb on a penalty kick, Liz Hall, Josefine Nilson and Wexler, who scored in the 88th minute to provide the final Flagler goal of the match.

Wingate would notch a goal in the final minute when Kat Stockford scored her third of the year, but it was only a cosmetic touch to the final.

Should Flagler win their quarterfinal matchup against Nova Southeastern, they would advance to the national semifinals in Pittsburgh Dec. 12.