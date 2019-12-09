Gators Breakdown: Florida draws Virginia in the Orange Bowl

After a 10-2 season, Florida makes its second straight New Year’s Six Bowl and will play the Virginia Cavaliers in the Orange Bowl on December 30th.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to give their reaction to the matchup. Also, they share their thoughts on the College Football Playoff rankings.

