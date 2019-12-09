61ºF

Gators Breakdown: Florida draws Virginia in the Orange Bowl

Gators take on the ACC Coastal Champions in Miami

David Waters

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, Virginia Cavaliers
Members of the Florida Gators celebrate a 23-6 win over the Missouri Tigers. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

After a 10-2 season, Florida makes its second straight New Year’s Six Bowl and will play the Virginia Cavaliers in the Orange Bowl on December 30th.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to give their reaction to the matchup. Also, they share their thoughts on the College Football Playoff rankings.

