Stanford on top, UConn up to No. 2 in AP women's Top25

Connecticut's Megan Walker takes off with a steal from Notre Dame's Katlyn Gilbert, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Connecticut jumped to No. 2 behind Stanford in The Associated Press women's Top 25 rankings released Monday after another week filled with upsets.

The Cardinal garnered 27 of the 30 first-place votes Monday from the national media panel. UConn jumped up two spots, seven points in front of No. 3 Oregon, after routing longtime rival Notre Dame to stay unbeaten.

Oregon State moved up to fourth behind the rival Ducks and South Carolina was fifth. Connecticut, Oregon and Oregon State each received a first-place vote.

Louisville fell from No. 2 to seventh after losing at Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. No. 15 Mississippi State fell out of the top 10 for the first time since the final poll of 2016 after losing to West Virginia. Those upsets came a week after then-No. 1 Oregon and then-No. 2 Baylor lost.

“I can't remember an early season in women's basketball that was anything like this," ESPN analyst and former UConn star Rebecca Lobo said. “This is what many women's college basketball fans have been hoping for — more really good teams and No. 1s that are touchable. I'm eager to see what's next."

Baylor, Florida State, N.C. State and UCLA round out the top 10.

West Virginia jumped back into the Top 25 at No. 22 after knocking off then-No. 10 Mississippi State on Sunday. LSU fell out.

RISING WILDCATS

Arizona (9-0) is off to its best start in 20 years. The 18th-ranked Wildcats have won a school-record 15 straight games dating to their WNIT championship run last season. A win Thursday over Tennessee State would give the Wildcats their best record ever to start a season. Arizona's ranking matches its best since 2003.

BIG 12 DOMINANCE

The Big 12 won its challenge over the SEC with eight victories over a five-day span. Three unranked Big 12 teams beat Top 25 opponents. Oklahoma routed then-No. 25 LSU, 90-68, Texas knocked off then-No. 17 Tennessee and West Virginia topped Mississippi State.

VICTORIOUS BIG TEN

The Big Ten beat the ACC for the first-time ever in the conferences annual challenge. The Big Ten won all seven of its home games and added road wins by No. 12 Indiana and Minnesota. The Hoosiers continue to impress this season, having achieved their highest ranking ever this week.

