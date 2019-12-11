Football state championship game pick: Can Bolles pull the upset?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his high school football playoff predictions. All games are Friday at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated. Seeds are listed in parentheses.

State semifinal picks: 1-1. Season: 291-104 (.737).

Class 4A state championship

Wednesday, Daytona Beach, 7 p.m.

(1) Bolles (11-1) vs. (4) Miami Booker T. Washington (12-2): The Tornadoes have been the kiss of death to area teams in the state championship game, going 5-1 against the group of Bolles, Nease and Raines. On paper, Washington wins one hands down. The Bulldogs haven’t won a state championship since 2011 and the Tornadoes since 2015. I think this turns into a close game. And if Bolles can play defense like it did against Cocoa, it wins. In an upset. N4J pick: Bolles 27, Washington 23.